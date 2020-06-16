BOSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, the location engagement platform for network buyers and sellers, announced today the launch of its serviceability portal to help clients drive more revenue through their channel selling efforts.
Connected2Fiber's location engagement platform leverages trusted, location-based insights into over 350 million buildings to power a variety of applications for network providers that span planning to pricing. One of the most commonly used applications in the platform automatically identifies all of a network provider's serviceable locations and allows the team to communicate that footprint to external partners via a variety of methods, including email and API. Connected2Fiber's serviceability portal capability will extend that advertising thought process to the channel (whether it be agent, enterprise, carrier, etc.) by way of queries that retrieve a network provider's serviceability, product, and pricing information at a building level.
Specifically, the serviceability portal will enable a network provider to selectively advertise its serviceable location footprint to its channel community. End users will be able to view if a particular location is serviceable by the provider (in single and batch queries), the products available at each location, and the pricing for that end user.
In addition to advertising their serviceable locations, network providers using the portal will be able to gain insight into the locations queried in their instance. This information can inform future pricing and building decisions to help providers drive further revenue growth.
"The launch of our serviceability portal capability will be game-changing for our clients," states Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connected2Fiber. "We hear a lot of customers and prospects alike indicate that there's currently no way to easily convey up-to-date serviceability, product, and pricing information to their channel community. Moreover, there's certainly no systemic way to capture activity from these queries to inform better decisions in the future. Connected2Fiber has solved these core challenges with our serviceability portal, and we're already seeing significant interest in using the capability to address pent-up demand."
About Connected2Fiber
Connected2Fiber is the location engagement platform for network buyers and sellers. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal identification, account prioritization, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connected2fiber/.