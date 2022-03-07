NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connecticut Innovations (CI) and the Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking at Yale (Tsai CITY) today announced the launch of their CI x Tsai CITY Art Collaboration, a creative scholarship program to support local artists, including Yale students, in the New Haven innovation ecosystem. Through this collaboration, artists have an opportunity to win a scholarship in exchange for creating original artwork.
CI, the state's leading venture capital arm, and Tsai CITY, Yale's biggest supporter for student innovation programming, funding and mentoring, have complementary missions, promoting innovation and diversity in our state. The CI x Tsai CITY Art Collaboration will award a total of $35,000 in scholarships to six artists.
"When we moved our headquarters to New Haven two years ago, we did so, in part, because of the rich culture and warm vibes that surround you in this city," said Lauren Carmody, vice president of marketing at Connecticut Innovations. "Our team understands the importance culture plays in developing an ecosystem, and we are excited to showcase this directly in our workspace, while supporting the creators themselves with scholarships."
Over the next few months, CI and Tsai CITY will review initial applications, interview candidates and hold walkthroughs before selecting the artists who will participate in the collaboration.
"At Tsai CITY, we are always looking for new avenues to experiment with programming to support diverse student talent coming through our doors and living in our communities," said Clare Leinweber, executive director at the Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking. "This program gives our local artists and Yale students the opportunity to showcase their original works right here in New Haven at Connecticut Innovations."
To apply for the CI x Tsai CITY Art Collaboration Scholarship Program, please visit Connecticut Innovations x Tsai CITY Art Collaboration - Connecticut Innovations Connecticut Innovations (ctinnovations.com).
About Connecticut Innovations
Connecticut Innovations (CI) is Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm and the leading source of financing and ongoing support for Connecticut's innovative, growing companies. CI provides venture capital and strategic support for early-stage technology companies, financial support for innovation and collaboration, and connections to its well-established network of partners and professionals. For more information, please visit http://www.ctinnovations.com.
About Tsai CITY
At the Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking at Yale (Tsai CITY), our mission is to inspire students from diverse backgrounds and disciplines to seek innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Launched in 2017, Tsai CITY serves students from across Yale's campus through programs, funding and mentoring. We're building a new kind of innovation center, one rooted in inclusivity: here, students from all backgrounds tackle issues like climate change and civic engagement, develop creative projects from documentary films to digital platforms, and launch high-growth ventures and movements. For more information, please visit https://city.yale.edu/.
Media Contact
Lauren Carmody, Connecticut Innovations, 860.258.7829, lauren.carmody@ctinnovations.com
SOURCE Connecticut Innovations