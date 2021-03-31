COLUMBIA, Md., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connections Academy is celebrating 20 years of high-quality online education and launching a new look and website. Founded in 2001, the K-12 education leader helps students learn, grow and prepare for the future with its comprehensive, full-time online school experience. Today, 44 Connections Academy schools serve over 100,000 students in 29 states.
Connections Academy's refreshed website and look honor its 20th anniversary milestone. New website designs and updated imagery highlight Connections Academy's online school program and reflect its exciting and diverse student experiences and student body. New videos show how the online schools "invite knowledge in" to the homes of students everywhere via technology.
Connections Academy online schools provide tuition-free, public school alternatives for families who want a different approach for their children's educations -- flexible, tech-enabled and beyond the traditional classroom. Over two decades, Connections Academy paved the way for the vital role virtual schools play in today's K-12 public education ecosystem and are noted for student achievement and virtually unanimous parent satisfaction. Also, unlike the experience of many students during the pandemic, Connections Academy students have continuity from an educational program specially designed for the online environment.
"Connections Academy has undergone a tremendous transformation since we launched in 2001. We are proud of its 20-year track record of providing high-quality education and a safe, reliable online school experience," said Tom ap Simon, president of the virtual learning division at Pearson, which delivers the Connections Academy online school program. "At the same time, we are forward-focused, with a vision and spirit to deliver substantial innovation in K-12 education. As such, we have updated the brand identity to reflect our presence and the next era of success for our online school programs."
The last year saw incredible growth for Connections Academy schools, with students choosing to enroll for a variety of reasons, including the need for established, secure online learning programs. Award-winning curriculum, state-certified teachers and flexible schedules remain top reasons why families seek out the schools.
The new look and website launch coincides with the official launch of enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year. Parent information sessions are currently underway and families interested in enrollment are encouraged to visit the website to begin the process for the 2021-22 school year.
20th Anniversary, Education Pioneer:
Twenty years ago, the first Connections Academy fully online public schools opened in Wisconsin and Colorado with a total of 200 students. Since that time, over one million students have experienced all or part of their K-12 education at a Connections Academy school. The launch of Connections Academy ushered in a new era in American K-12 public education, redefining our notion of education fundamentals like 'school' and 'classroom.' Equally groundbreaking: strengthening school choice options for families with access to a quality public education not bound by zip code and without walls or limits.
Prior K-12 e-learning initiatives had been limited to supplemental or part-time online courses. Connections Academy proved that a complete public education could be delivered virtually, using technology to personalize learning like never before. Fueled by a robust Learning Management System (LMS) and sophisticated digital learning tools, and led by certified, specially trained teachers, Connections Academy delivers students not just core academics and social and emotional learning, but also a host of electives, guidance counseling services, clubs and extracurriculars. Teachers have a wealth of data at their fingertips to customize instruction and support students "where they are."
"When we founded Connections Academy twenty years ago, we never could have imagined that this milestone would arrive at such a challenging time. That said, there has never been a more important moment for time-tested online learning as children everywhere keep learning remotely and online during the pandemic," said Mickey Revenaugh, a co-founder of Connections Academy and Pearson's vice president for new school models. "Connections Academy has played a role in the defining moments for so many families -- it is an honor and motivation for the next twenty years."
