DALLAS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will feature new consumer research and insights from industry leaders representing Mill Creek Residential, Google, Greystar, SmartRent and STRATIS at the first CONNECTIONS™ Community virtual event, MDUs in Focus: Builders, Property Managers, and Connected Solutions, Wednesday, July 15. Parks Associates reports, from a survey of US multifamily builders, more than 60% of these builders estimate that at least 20% of all new MDU (multifamily dwelling unit) builds will have smart home technology by 2025.
Parks Associates launched the CONNECTIONS™ Community in 2020 as an online conference and networking experience focused on the connected home and IoT industries. The CONNECTIONS™ Community will host multiple special networking events over the next three months, leading up to the main virtual conference on November 10-12, which will bring together industry leaders to network and discuss the growing smart home market. Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Cox, Intellithings, Cirrent, Everise, MMB Networks, ServiceLive, Zen Ecosystems, Firedome, Inspire, PassiveBolt, Z-Wave, Aprilaire, Gadgeon, Sprosty Network, and Wi-Charge.
"MDU builders estimate roughly 15% of all new builds have smart home tech installed, and currently smart locks, lights, and thermostats are the most common devices," said Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates. "The majority of MDU builders recognize the added value these technologies bring to their properties, so this channel is very valuable both to increase current sales and to introduce new consumers to smart home technology, who will want these devices in their future homes, when they move from renters to homeowners."
MDUs in Focus: Builders, Property Managers, and Connected Solutions includes a presentation of research trends, follow by a presentation from Andrew Beach, VP, Community Technology, Mill Creek Residential. Following this presentation, a panel addresses new opportunities to expand smart home adoption in the MDU space while adding greater convenience to consumers' lives:
- Demetrios Barnes, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, SmartRent
- Lee Bienstock, Global Head of Enterprise Partnerships, Google Devices and Services, Google
- Stephanie Fuhrman, Managing Director, Global Innovation, Greystar
- Felicite Moorman, CEO, STRATIS
The CONNECTIONS™ Community will host multiple special networking events leading up to the November event, with analyst insights, interactive panels, roundtable discussions, and special networking, throughout the year.
Parks Associates surveys 10,000 broadband households each quarter, providing a rich data set with trending for at least five years. The firm will feature its market insights and consumer data during the webinars and throughout the virtual event.
To join the CONNECTIONS™ Community, register at www.connectionsconference.com.
For questions about speaking, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, speakers@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, rosey.ulpino@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.
About CONNECTIONS™
Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is a virtual conference taking place November 10-12, 2020, preceded by six topical webinars hosted in July-October.
The annual CONNECTIONS™ conference hosts more than 650 executives from the connected entertainment, security, smart home, health, and energy industries. CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer research on adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.
Throughout the event, sponsors offer virtual demos, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. www.connectionsconference.com
Contact:
Rosey Ulpino
Parks Associates
972-490-1113
243183@email4pr.com