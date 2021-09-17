ANTWERP, Belgium, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connective recently received the ISO/IEC 27001 certificate. This is the international standard that provides a framework for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). The framework helps companies to have secure information systems to be able to document sensitive information regarding data security, company information, and IT systems. Receiving the ISO/IEC 27001 certificate proofs that Connective meets the highest international (data) security standards set by the certification.
What is ISO 27001/IEC 27001?
ISO stands for the International Organization for Standardization. The ISO/IEC 27000 family in particular is the standard for information security. They set out the requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). These standards were put into place to help companies provide continued confidentiality, integrity and availability of information as well as legal compliance.
To obtain the certification, an organization must complete a strict auditing protocol and demonstrate its systematic and consistent approach to managing sensitive customer and company information.
Filip Verreth, Chief Information Officer at Connective, proudly states:
"Through a rigorous 12-month process and by partnering with LSTI, Connective has been awarded the ISO 27001 certification. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting our clients' and our companies' data. Moreover, this process involved the efforts and contributions of employees throughout the entire organization. That is why we are very proud to say that today, awareness for security and data protection is not limited to a single department but is ingrained in our corporate culture."
Confidentiality, Integrity & Availability (CIA)
The standards of ISO 27001 are based on 3 principles called CIA, which stands for Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability. What does it mean?
Confidentiality: Preventing that information would be available to unauthorized individuals and/or systems.
Integrity: Ensuring that only authorized people can modify information.
Availability: Ensuring that information is accessible to authorized persons at the right moment and within set deadlines.
Any organization should strive to confirm to the CIA principles. But therefore, a comprehensive framework for Information security is necessary.
"For Connective this means that we have intensively upgraded our compliance protocols that protect sensitive and personal data. With a dedicated team we continuously monitor, examine and control information security risks and vulnerabilities, while meeting regulatory requirements." explains Filip.
Future
"The ISO 27001 Certification is the highest level of security-related certification a company can achieve, it means that we have surpassed extremely high standards for data security. All security measures and policies taken will be periodically reviewed to make sure that we always put in place the best-practice information security processes." says Filip.
Filip concludes: "Connective would also like to thank the audit team for helping us achieve this milestone. This will further our credibility and enable growth around the world."
About Connective
Connective, founded in 2014, has rapidly become a reference in the field of Digital Transaction Management (combining: digital identity, smart document generation and electronic signatures). The scaleup offers solutions to digitize document-driven processes and easily sign documents digitally. Companies such as BNP Paribas Fortis, Pirelli, ING Bank, AG Insurance, Vattenfall, Talentsoft, Toyota, Engie, Ramsay, Grant Thornton, DELA, Bank Delen and many others firmly believe in the solution offered by Connective. The company counts more than 60 employees and has its HQ in Antwerp (BE) and subsidiaries in Amsterdam (NL), Paris (FR), Barcelona (ES), New York (USA) and Copenhagen (DK). More information on: http://www.connective.eu
