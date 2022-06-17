Power management company Eaton announced today that two products from its Tripp Lite by Eaton business have won 2022 Commercial Integrator BEST Awards, which recognize outstanding new products, solutions and services that can affect commercial integrators' businesses. The award-winning products are the spine-leaf MPO multimode fiber panel and the 8K HDMI plenum-rated fiber active optical cable (AOC).
CHICAGO, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The spine-leaf MPO multimode fiber panel, model N48LSM-16X16, has been honored in the fiber-optic transport category. In spine-leaf architecture, every leaf-layer switch connects a server or other device to every spine-layer switch in the backbone of the network. The spine-leaf MPO multimode fiber panel is a 1U solution that uses structured cabling to overcome the challenges of relying on cassette solutions and manual cross-connections. The panel internalizes a full-mesh, non-blocking fabric to simplify spine-and-leaf installations, lower the risk of connection errors, improve network performance and reduce cable clutter. See the full line of spine-leaf MPO fiber patch panels at tripplite.com.
The 8K HDMI plenum-rated fiber active optical cable (AOC), model P568F-10M-8K6, has been recognized in the multimedia cabling category. This 10-meter fiber cable supports HDMI video resolutions up to 7680 x 4320 at 60 Hz with dynamic HDR and 4:4:4 color. A practical alternative to copper, optical fiber can transmit 8K/60 Hz HDMI signals over longer distances with lower latency, which provides better overall quality. The cable is backward-compatible with lower resolutions, allowing integrators to future-proof home theaters, digital signage and professional AV installations for 8K equipment upgrades. The plenum-rated jacket makes the cable suitable for horizontal premise applications in air ducts and drop ceilings. See more 8K/60 Hz fiber AOC cables at tripplite.com.
"We're proud to be recognized for the benefits our spine-and-leaf patch panels and 8K HDMI fiber cables bring to integrators," said David Posner, product line manager for connectivity and peripherals. "The patch panels simplify the install, which lowers the risk of connection errors. They save time that would be spent on troubleshooting and significantly reduce installation costs. The 8KHDMI fiber cables support advanced HDMI features to provide outstanding picture and sound. Backward compatibility makes them a logical choice to prepare installations for 8K equipment."
