ROSEMONT, Ill., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conor Commercial Real Estate has completed a 215,550-square-foot lease with one of the world's largest e-commerce retailers at North Avenue Commerce Center in Winfield, Illinois. This is the third Chicago-area building the tenant has leased from Conor over the past year, and it will serve as last-mile warehouse and distribution space. Forty-nine thousand square feet at the development are still available for immediate occupancy.
"The high profile location on North Avenue generated significant user interest right out of the gate," stated Brian Quigley, Executive Vice President at Conor. "Not only does the facility offer a convenient location, but also low DuPage County real estate taxes, extra trailer storage and a high image façade. The e-commerce company's presence will have a positive impact on Winfield and will employ 150 full-time associates and many more independent flex-time drivers."
North Avenue Commerce Center is strategically located on a 17.05-acre site on the southwest corner of North Avenue and Morton Road, and boasts of logistical advantages for tenants. Situated along State Route 64, the center is just six miles from I-355 and the I-390 expansion project, 10 miles from I-290 and I-88 and 20 miles from O'Hare International Airport. This location enables tenants to conduct business operations with increased ease and efficiency.
The facility itself is also ideal for any tenant as it features a 32′ clear height, 50′ x 52′ column spacing, an ESFR sprinkler system, 56 truck docks and four drive-in doors. Its efficient rear-load configuration makes it perfect for e-commerce, light manufacturing and warehouse users.
The site also supports optimal truck maneuverability with 12 trailer parking stalls, along with on-site parking for 228 vehicles.
The design-build team of McShane Construction Company and Ware Malcomb provided construction and design services for the development.
Conor was represented in the lease transaction by David Haigh, CCIM and John Cash, SIOR of NAI Hiffman. The tenant was represented by Jason West of Cushman and Wakefield. For leasing information, contact David Haigh (dhaigh@hiffman.com / 630.693.0649) or John Cash (jcash@hiffman.com / 630.691.0609).
Media Contact
Julia Waterbury, Conor Commercial Real Estate, 847.692.8718, jwaterbury@mcshane.com
SOURCE Conor Commercial Real Estate