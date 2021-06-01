BEDFORD, Mass., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConRes IT today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ConRes to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.
IT solutions that are secure, nimble, and built-to-scale are the hallmark of ConRes. As a family-owned Global Solutions Provider, ConRes offers the broad range of technologies and services you'd expect from a distributor, combined with the personalized touch and flexibility you'd expect from a family business.
"ConRes is proud to be named to the CRN Solution Provider 500 list once again", says Kevin McCann, COO. "We pride ourselves on our capability to cultivate and maintain critical partner relationships that allow us to bridge the gap between our manufacturing partners and our clients. This delivers consistently efficient results every time. With more than 70 in-house technology professionals holding over 600 technology certifications, we have the agility and expertise to take a project from start to finish."
"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."
The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About ConRes
Backed by 55+ years of customer dedication, ConRes is a Private, Family, Women-Owned IT solutions provider bringing best-of-breed technology solutions and managed services together to solve business problems. By combining top-level manufacturer partnerships, highly skilled professional services and a state-of-the-art Integration & Logistics Center, we bring value by delivering end-to-end solutions across cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity, data center, digital infrastructure and DevOps.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
