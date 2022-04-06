Magcardgrip, launching today, allows people to customize the grip to their needs and carry around their cards, without having to take either off to wirelessly charge their phone
BUCHEON-SI, South Korea, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carry the essentials without compromising features you love with Magcardgrip, a new phone wallet concept launching today. Momostick's new Magcardgrip combines a phone grip and wallet, but preserves the ability to enjoy wireless charging.
Wireless charging has become standard among the newest smartphone models. Roughly one billion phones on the market are wireless charging compatible, according to Strategy Analytics. But most require an unobstructed connection to the charger, with the exception of thin plastic cases. For people with grips, stands, wallets or other accessories attached to their phones or cases, this means removing them to wirelessly charge or foregoing that functionality. Magcardgrip eliminates this by leveraging MagSafe magnets to the wallet and grip, allowing for wireless charging.
Magcardgrip is attached to phones and cases via a strong adhesive. The wallet slots securely hold two cards, while the adjustable grip also functions as a phone stand. When the wallet is flipped open, magnets inside attach to any Qi-enabled wireless charger.
"We took our first phone grip, Momostick, and built it on top of a slim wallet," said Brian Lee, creator of Magcardgrip. "We then added MagSafe magnets to allow people to get the most out of one accessory, instead of relying on two or three."
Magcardgrip is designed with the end user in mind. It hides cards away securely without unnecessary bulk. Magnets secure the flap to the wallet, while a strong adhesive ensures Magcardgrip stays attached.
Most phone grips are centralized to one spot of the phone. Magcardgrip's ergonomic design allows people to customize it to their needs. Slide the grip up to prop up a phone for watching movies or reading. Users can also adjust the grip's location to comfortably loop their finger through for a secure hold. When not in use, Magcard grip collapses flat for a slim design. A hook-shaped lock keeps the grip flush against the case and prevents it from losing its shape over time.
Magcardgrip is available in six colors: Beige Cozy, Navy Andante, Blue Lake, Green Forest, Gray Pattern and Black Pattern. It's made of high-quality materials, including a leather grip and a polyurethane and microfiber exterior. Magcardgrip is available to pre-order starting at $19 USD (or HKD$149) at pr.go2.fund/magcardgrip.
Momostick is a Korean brand aiming to create and develop the world's best smartphone cases and accessories. Magcardgrip is the second Kickstarter campaign for the brand. Its first product, Slim Grip Case, is available for purchase. For more information, go to http://momostick.com.
