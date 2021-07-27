KENNESAW, Ga., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 60 years as a leading manufacturer of industrial furnaces, CEC is the go-to worldwide for heat treatment products. Demand for these complex products and the expertise to create them is ever-increasing, and with that came the need for an enhanced website presence. This month, CEC has unveiled a brand new website that better reflects the impressive qualities of their products, as well as highlights the various aftermarket services CEC provides.
The new website and domain at https://cecfurnaces.com/ feature a streamlined and modern design with improvements to functionality and accessibility. Potential customers will find easy access to information that will help them make purchasing decisions and locate answers to their questions. This comprehensive website redesign makes it simple to learn about the furnaces CEC supplies and the industries that use them. CEC builds heat treating systems for automotive companies, aerospace manufacturers, the aluminum mill industry, metal forgers, railroads, and more.
"We're thrilled about the debut of our new website and hope our clients both present and future will be aided in their search for industrial heat treatment furnaces," said Josh Crafton, CEC General Manager. "CEC furnaces help make everything from spaceship parts to the wrench in your toolbox. We're the best of the best, and with such a wide range of applications and industries that our products are a part of, we wanted to make sure our new website reflects the professionalism and expertise we bring to our work every day."
Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and contact CEC with any feedback.
About Consolidated Engineering Company
CEC's innovations in heat-treating furnaces have resulted in over 140 U.S. patents over its 62-year history in the Atlanta area. Our staff of experienced electrical, thermal, mechanical, and materials engineers are uniquely qualified to ensure excellence in project quality, timeliness, and customer satisfaction. All CEC products are developed using state-of-the-art software and in-house testing. Computational fluid dynamic modeling and thousands of in-house tests help us tailor furnaces to match customer specifications precisely. Decades of experience building and servicing furnaces ensure our systems outlast the competition. Along with our products, we offer replacement parts and aftermarket services- including full rebuilds. Learn more about CEC products and services by visiting https://cecfurnaces.com/.
Media Contact
Josh Crafton, Consolidated Engineering Company, 770-422-5100, jcrafton@cec-intl.com
SOURCE Consolidated Engineering Company