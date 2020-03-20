CHICAGO and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the global COVID-19 crisis, Conspire Web Services is formally announcing the launch of our small business relief kit – specifically designed to help small businesses transition to online sales without diverting essential resources away from staff retention.
For the vast majority of small business, that means we are offering our complete eCommerce design package for Free. Zilch. Nada. Furthermore, we will not take a percentage of sales under the guise of covering our costs, nor will we subsidize the cost with expensive dedicated servers, or add-ons.
To qualify for this package your business must:
- Have less than 15 employees and operate in one physical location (ideally a small retail space) with an annual turn-over of USD $135,000 (NZD $200,000) or less.
(Unless it can be proven that at least 60% of turnover is paid to staff wages, in which case this extends to NZD $500,000).
- Must not have an existing eCommerce presence, or have a self-managed eCommerce package that bears an on-going subscription or percentage-share model (to help free up existing expenditure for more important uses)
Additionally, some caveats apply:
- If the eShop generates more than $25,000 of revenue in the first year of operation, we will charge 50% of the full retail price of our Commerce design package.
- This does not include our 'Managed' Commerce maintenance package and is offered upon completion as a self-managed web-store.
Should you need a bit more help managing the shop, we will be offering a perpetual 50% discount on maintenance subscriptions to qualifying businesses (completely optional).
- The eStore must be hosted on our platform on at least a Stratus Cloud Plan.
If you do not currently use Conspire for your hosting, any fees are assessed on a case-by-case basis and may be waived at the discretion of Conspire Web Services.
If you operate a larger business, do not otherwise qualify for our free eCommerce offering, or want to support us so we can support other small businesses:
We're also offering our eCommerce design package at a discounted rate and we'll throw in free hosting, or, At no cost with a full price maintenance package when you sign up for a minimum of 6 months.
If you're interested in taking us up on these offers or would like to apply for free assistance, please visit our small business relief page, or contact us
Contact:
Conspire Web Services
A Blade-Conspire International Group Brand
contact@blade-conspire.com
+1800 949 9100
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12815381
Press release distributed by PRLog