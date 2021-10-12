BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Commodities, a global provider of commodities trading and risk management solutions, announces the successful implementation of its Openlink CTRM solution at Constellation, one of the leading providers of energy and clean energy solutions in the United States. Openlink will manage Constellation's end-to-end wholesale energy operations, replacing over 30 systems, and serving as a single source of truth and system of record.
Constellation provides electricity, natural gas, and energy solutions to approximately 2 million residential, public sector, and business customers across the nation. The implementation project – entitled the "Wholesale Transformation Program" – covered Constellation's global trading and risk management operations for power, natural gas, emissions, renewable energy credits, and other fuels.
By consolidating in Openlink and retiring 30+ legacy systems, Constellation now manages its global commodity business through a single CTRM. This digitalization of Constellation's systems will save thousands of hours on manual processes and data reconciliation. Additional benefits include a simplified technology infrastructure, improved operational processes, increased automation, consolidated risk management across business lines, and a scalable solution that supports business growth.
"This implementation for one of the largest electric utility companies is a further validation of ION Commodities' ability to replace and consolidate disparate systems, optimize decision-making, and deliver significant cost savings," said ION Corporates CEO Richard Grossi. "A digital transformation of this scale demonstrates the significant size, coverage, and business demands which Openlink can support."
Openlink is ION's market-leading multi-commodity CTRM solution. Openlink powers the world's largest and most sophisticated commodity-intensive corporations with unparalleled risk management and high-performance operations across their commodity portfolios.
About ION Group
ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Commodities
ION Commodities delivers data-driven energy and commodities trading and risk management solutions across the supply chain. Our scalable ETRM and CTRM solutions equip clients to use real-time risk analytics and reporting, minimize supply chain risks, automate critical business processes, and make faster, more informed decisions. We provide full support and transparency for procurement, supply, and trading to a global community of over 1,200 clients. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/commodities/.
Media Contact
ION PRESS AND MEDIA, ION, +1 212-335-7110, press@iongroup.com
Hawthorn Advisors, Hawthorn Advisors, +44 20 3745 4960, ion@hawthornadvisors.com
SOURCE ION