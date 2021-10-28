PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation Research, Inc. today announced the winners of its eleventh annual SuperNova Awards, a prestigious recognition for teams building innovative and disruptive programs to create business transformation. The winners were announced at the company's annual conference Connected Enterprise on October 27.
Digital change continues to dominate the agenda of the global C-suite. Organizations across all industries and geographic settings recognize that they must make deeper investments to create real impact. This year's SuperNova winners represent individuals, teams and organizations who overcame significant hurdles amidst a pandemic and post-pandemic environment. They have demonstrated excellence in responding to disruptive forces, implementing novel initiatives, and delivering proven results with the technical prowess needed for reinventing modern organizations.
"Each year the submissions are more competitive and the judging more intense. We are excited to see the number of successful business transformation projects that have evolved from cloud and data to analytics, automation, and AI," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. "We are seeing the impact of digital move beyond just channels, and shift into sophisticated business models and monetization approaches. This year's winners reflect the best of the best and these organizations and their teams should be proud of what they accomplished."
2021 SuperNova Award Winners
AI & Augmented Humanity
Midwest Wheel Companies, Inc.
Data to Decisions
Rapid Sustainment Office, US Air Force
Data-Driven Digital Networks & Business Models
GE Aviation
Digital Safety, Governance & Privacy
Accel-KKR
Future of Work: Employee Experience
Nestlé
Future of Work: Human Capital Management
Ricoh
Marketing Transformation
Aon
Next-Generation Customer Experience
Sharks Sports & Entertainment
Tech Optimization & Modernization
Watami Co., Ltd
The SuperNova Award winners were selected by a combination of industry judging and public polling. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/supernova/2021.
ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH
Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.
