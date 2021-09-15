PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation Research, Inc. today announced the winners of its inaugural event, The Pitch, a new competition for enterprise startups hosted by Constellation Research to identify the next big player in innovation. The winners were announced at the company's two-day virtual event on September 13 and 14.
To kick off the competition, over 100 enterprise startups from around the world were evaluated. Preliminary qualified applicants submitted 7-minute pitch videos of their latest ideas. The Constellation Academy judges determined finalists in six different categories and invited these companies to a closed room event to be grilled for 90 minutes. Of the 25 finalists, three winners were chosen per category for their innovative solutions, high growth in stakeholder wealth, and transformative business models.
The Pitch applicants represented countries from around the world, including the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, and Israel. The participating startups were diversified between Seed (28%), Pre-Series A (8%), Series A (36%) and Series B (36%) companies.
"While all the finalists deserve a look by enterprise tech decision makers," noted R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. "What has been most impressive about the winners is their ability to articulate their business value and partnership potential to the Constellation Academy of Judges who are answering one important question, 'Would I recommend their offering to my company?'."
The Pitch 2021 Winners
Core Tech Infrastructure and Platforms
First place – Horizon3.ai
Second place – Anapaya
Third place – Levyl, Inc
Customer Experience and Commerce
First place – InfluencerActive, Inc.
Second place – Vertical Solutions, Inc. (VSI)
Third place – Centriqe Inc.
Data to Decisions and AI
First place – Varada
Second place – Pratexo
Third place – Delorean Artifical Intelligence, LLC
Fintech
First place – Railz Financial Technologies
Second place – FourQ
Third place – Medici
Future of Work & Employee Experience
First place – Auditoria.AI
Second place – Compa
Third place – Roots Automation
Healthtech
First place – SkedgeAlert, Inc.
Second place – KA Imaging
Third place – mynurse.ai
The Pitch was held as a virtual event this year, but Constellation plans to hold the event in a hybrid format in years to come. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/thepitch2021.
