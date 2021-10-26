PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Constellation Research announced the first-ever inductees into the Business Transformation 150 Hall of Fame, an elite class of executives leading business transformation efforts around the globe.
Over the past year, these digital leaders courageously tackled the perfect storm of disruption due to COVID-19, generational shifts in the workforce, a hyper competitive new customer experience landscape, and the relentless march of exponential digital change, among other factors. The BT150 Hall of Fame nomination process strongly considered these factors to ensure the list accurately reflects today's key influencers in the technology sector.
"Over the past five years, almost every organization around the world has embarked on transformation efforts. The difference between those who succeed and those who have failed comes down to leadership," proclaimed R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "The inductees to the BT150 Hall of Fame have consistently shown they have the art, science, and leadership required to effect change. We congratulate the Hall of Fame inductees and their organizations for success in digital transformation."
These inductees are part of the broader Business Transformation 150 (BT150), an influential list of executives who are paving new paths for exponential digital transformation. The Hall of Fame nominees were honored at the prestigious BT150 induction ceremony, held at Constellation's Connected Enterprise (CCE) in October 2021.
"Since its inception, nearly 750 top executives have made our prestigious, who's who Business Transformation 150 list," said Constellation Research's vice president and principal analyst, Dion Hinchcliffe. "In light of the fifth BT150 anniversary, as well as the unconventional challenges over the past year, we thought it fitting to honor the chief digital leaders through our inaugural BT150 Hall of Fame."
BT150 nominations come from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts powered the six-month selection process. This year marks the first anniversary of the public list. To celebrate the fifth-year anniversary, a Hall of Fame was established to recognize legends in the industry.
The full listing can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/business-transformation-150-hall-fame
