Digital Transformation Executives Recognized for Leadership Amid 2022's Challenging Environment and Beyond
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Constellation Research announced its sixth annual Business Transformation 150 (BT150), an influential list of executives who are paving new paths for exponential digital transformation. In the face of a global pandemic, economic and societal strife, and unprecedented changes in working environments, these leaders made a significant impact on their organizations and communities over the past year. The nominees will be honored at the prestigious BT150 induction ceremony, held at Constellation's Connected Enterprise (CCE) in October 2022.
"As digital executives emerge from the travails of the last several years, and into an era of even faster digital and global change, this year's Business Transformation 150 is a positive reflection of those that have met those challenges, then grown and evolved," said Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "I'm proud to say this year's inductees are highly representative of a world filled with both opportunities and challenges, but ones that are increasingly being met by leadership of every background and talent."
Each leader listed on the BT150 demonstrates a comprehensive understanding of how the world is responding to disruptive forces and how technology can be leveraged for future innovation. These individuals are inspiring others in their field to come together and address the key business and technology issues of this generation.
"We have entered a Great Refactoring and a Confluence of Crisis. Interest rates, inflation, inventory, infection, and inflation have changed the calculus required for digital leaders to succeed," noted R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "The BT150 have had their biggest challenges this year in balancing the need for innovation and growth with the upcoming onslaught of regulation and operational efficiency. The leaders we've selected represent the future of where business transformation is headed."
Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts powered the six-month selection process. The judging panel is comprised of Constellation's analysts and experienced professionals working in the field. The selected executives will enjoy substantive benefits and a private VIP invitation for membership to the Constellation Executive Network.
This year's BT150 can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/business-transformation-150-2022-2023
ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH
Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.
Media Contact
Elle Froze, Constellation Research, 414-254-3525, elle@constellationr.com
SOURCE Constellation Research