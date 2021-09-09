NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation1, a leading provider of real estate technology and data services for brokerages, franchises, and MLSs across North America, has announced the highly anticipated release of the all-new Constellation1 Commissions, a cutting-edge real estate commissions back office management solution.
The new Constellation1 Commissions modernizes the way brokers run back office operations by combining an intuitive user interface and user experience that brings to life stress-free, streamlined commissions management at the brokerage and agent's fingertips.
The web-based solution offers brokerages an end-to-end solution, integrations with leading transaction management systems, such as Dotloop and SkySlope, and a best-in-class two-way sync integration with QuickBooks® for easy and automated general ledger entries. There are several real estate franchise integrations as well, which the brokerage may control.
"In the past brokerages had to conform their business model to the back office products in the market. Today, with the new Constellation1 Commissions, that has all changed," stated Andy Bencosme, Broker/Co-Owner of Century 21 Village Realty and a Constellation1 Commissions customer. "The product enhances what a brokerage wants to do. For us, that was to reduce the reliance and costs of physical infrastructure, serve agents remotely, streamline operations and do so in a way that works for us and our agents. The Constellation1 team hit all the right buttons and took swift action on the product feedback we provided. The overall experience has been tremendous."
The solution features the most flexible commission reporting capabilities in the industry, with helpful, straightforward wizards for creating customized commissions plans and adding transactions. User feedback has consistently reported the solution is easy to learn, enabling staff to be onboarded quickly while significantly reducing the headaches often associated with the learning curve for most back office software. Users also praise the ability to effectively communicate with agents on commission payouts, sales forecasting, and coaching.
"We're proud to launch this cutting-edge product as it's a game changer for how brokerages run their back office tech stack," said Andrew Binkley, President of Constellation1. "Our expert team of 130+ employees, many with over 20 years of experience serving the back office needs of real estate brokerages, has diligently worked toward the release of the new Constellation1 Commissions."
The new Constellation1 Commissions solution reinforces Constellation1's ongoing commitment to investing in the right technology, research, development, and software solutions for real estate brokerages, franchises, and MLSs. Constellation1 Commissions is the new way for real estate brokerages to run back office operations.
Constellation1 provides front office, back office and data services to real estate brokerages, franchises, and MLSs across North America. Constellation1 is your source for real estate technology. Constellation1 is a division of Constellation Web Solutions Inc. and its subsidiaries and is part of Constellation Real Estate Group. For more information, visit constellation1.com.
