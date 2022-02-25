NEW YORK , Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction management software market is estimated to grow by USD 630.51 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Key drivers such as the increasing requirements for large-scale project management are supporting the construction management software market growth. However, factors such as challenges from open-source platforms are market challenges that limit the growth of market vendors.
Company Profiles
The construction management software market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., ConstructConnect Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, and Trimble Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Autodesk Inc. - The company offers BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors.
- Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers construction management and workforce planning software for contractors.
- Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - The company offers construction management software for home builders, contractors, and remodelers.
- Computer Methods International Corp. - The company offers construction management software for general, specialty, and heavy/highway contractors.
- ConstructConnect Inc. - The company offers construction bid management software for customers.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the construction management software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By end-user, the market is classified into builders and contractors, construction managers, and engineers and architects. The building and contractors segment contributes the largest share of the market. Construction management software standardizes the construction process by enabling simplified and streamlined management of labor, site events, data capture, as well as information, and material costs. With the deployment of this software, contractors will increase the profitability and efficiency of their projects.
- By deployment, the market has been classified into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based construction management software segment is growing at a fast pace compared with the on-premises segment. The inherent ease of use, cost-effectiveness, agility, and innovation in cloud security encourage SMEs as well as large organizations to adopt cloud solutions gradually.
- By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region is expected to account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. Reduction in the design time will drive the construction management software market growth in North America. The US and Canada are the key countries for the construction management software market in the region.
