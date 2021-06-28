NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Set to grow by USD 630.51 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the construction management software market to register a CAGR of almost 8%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., ConstructConnect Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing requirements for large-scale project management, reduction in the design time, and the growth of the global construction market will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Construction Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Construction Management Software Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Builders And Contractors
- Construction Managers
- Engineers And Architects
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Construction Management Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the construction management software market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., ConstructConnect Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, and Trimble Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Construction Management Software Market size
- Construction Management Software Market trends
- Construction Management Software Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the increasing popularity of cloud-based construction management software are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, challenges from open-source platforms may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the construction management software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Construction Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist construction management software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the construction management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the construction management software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction management software market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Buildertrend Solutions Inc.
- Computer Methods International Corp.
- ConstructConnect Inc.
- Odoo SA
- Oracle Corp.
- Procore Technologies Inc.
- Sage Group Plc
- Trimble Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
