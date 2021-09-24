ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) is proud to announce 26 individuals, organizations, and chapters who received CSI Awards and Honors and 24 chapters recognized with Outstanding Chapter Commendations during the CSI Celebrates event on Sept. 23 in Nashville.
"Today we recognize the hard work, accomplishments, dedication and generosity of CSI professionals," says CSI Awards Chair George Wade Bevier, FCSI, CCS®, CDT®. "Each and every award and honors recipient has demonstrated professional excellence, outstanding leadership and exceptional innovative abilities."
2021 Distinguished Membership
Two members received CSI's highest honor, Distinguished Membership. Louis Medcalf, FCSI, CCS®, and Casey F. Robb, FCSI, Lifetime Member, CCPR™, CDT®, both performed distinguished services to CSI and the construction industry in fields of activity related to the purpose and mission of CSI. Since the first award in 1954, only 54 members have earned this illustrious honor.
Medcalf receives this distinction posthumously for his extraordinary efforts to contribute, educate, practice, mentor, and live the technical principles of the construction industry with tremendous passion and precision as well as creating an historical legacy in print, audio, visual, and social media at multiple CSI chapters and regions, and at the national level.
Robb, a staple in CSI for the last 35 years, has served at all levels of the organization—chapter, region, and Institute. He is a Former President, a CSI Fellow, and the current Chancellor of the College of Fellows. He receives this prestigious honor for his efforts in the education of design and construction professionals; providing outstanding leadership and professional development; and being a trusted advisor in training and mentoring CSI members and non-members alike.
2021 Class of Fellows
Fellowship recognizes those who provide exceptional service to CSI. Only a few more than 400 CSI members and former belong to the exclusive CSI College of Fellows, established in 1959. Fellows are selected based on their outstanding contributions in one or more of these areas: the advancement of construction technology, the improvement of construction specifications, education, or service to the Institute.
"I am incredibly proud of these deserving industry professionals," says CSI 2021 Jury of Fellows Chair Sheldon Wolfe, FCSI, Distinguished Member, CCS®, CCCA®. "Each individual has their own unique skills and talents, their own career track, and their own way of contributing. CSI awards recipients have contributed much and in varying ways to CSI and the construction industry. All of us have the potential to make exceptional contributions and to be recognized by CSI for those contributions."
- Edwin Avink, FCSI, honored for his distinguished and passionate work in education programs and publications, creative and inspiring mentorship of new CSI members and others the construction industry, and for more than 30 years of active leadership in the Grand Rapids Chapter and the Great Lakes Region.
- Susan Bliss, FCSI, recognized for her contributions to improve construction specifications, education, and service; for passionate and creative mentorship; for outstanding and inspiring work in education programs, videos, and publications; and for many years of active participation in the Dallas Chapter Certification Committee.
- Dean M. Bortz, FCSI, awarded for his constant pursuit of improving the student experience by establishing the Construction Specifications student chapter at Columbus State Community College; for developing content and editing numerous education curricula and publications; and for mentoring and advising others; for providing scholarships and initializing grants; and for connecting CSI and its resources to institutions of higher learning.
2021 Chapter Cup
The Chapter Cup is awarded to the CSI chapter with the largest percentage increase in total membership. This year, the Chapter Cup is granted to the CSI Minneapolis-St. Paul Chapter, which reported a 13% growth in membership during 2021 fiscal year.
2021 Outstanding Chapter Commendation
This year, 24 CSI chapters are recognized for their work and accomplishments in governance, finance, administration, communications, programming, and membership. These chapters include: Akron-Canton, Baltimore, Boston, Central Pennsylvania, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Chicago, Denver, Fort Worth, Grand Rapids, Greater Lehigh Valley, Honolulu, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Knoxville, Little Rock, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Mississippi, Mt. Rainier, Nashville, New Jersey, Phoenix, and Puget Sound.
Hans William Meier Award for Innovation of Certification Program
CSI Chicago Chapter Certification Committee
Communication Awards
Grand Rapids Chapter, Los Angeles Chapter, Memphis Chapter, Phoenix Chapter, Portland Chapter, and Geremy Mendelson
Environmental Stewardship Award
Ironwood Mills, JLG Architects, RTA Architects
Outstanding Contribution Award
Akron-Canton Chapter, Billy J. Mathis, FCSI, CDT®, and the Portland Oregon Chapter
Construction Specifier Article of the Year Award
"Filling the Voids – Differentiating Between Concrete Coating and Polishing" by Chris Bennett, CSI, CDT®; Bill DuBois, CSI, CCS®; John Guill, FCSI, CCS®, CCCA®; Keith Robinson, FCSI; Rae Taylor, Ph.D., and Jonathan Ware.
Moll/Betts Student Excellence Award
Each recipient receives a $2,500 and $1,000 cash award respectively and a one-year membership in CSI. Katia Isabel Lucey Sanz, CDT® and Blake Gneiting, CSI-S, CDT® received the highest student scores for the CDT® certification exam.
"Congratulations to this exemplary group of 2021 CSI Award and Honors recipients," says CSI CEO Mark Dorsey FASAE, CAE. "We salute all of you and the significant contributions you've made to the advancement of CSI and the commercial construction industry."
For a full description of all CSI Honors and Awards, visit https://www.csiresources.org/institute/honorsandawards/awards.
About Construction Specifications Institute
Founded in 1948, CSI is a national not-for-profit association of more than 6,500 members dedicated to improving the communication of construction information throughout continuous development and transformation of standards and formats, and education and certification of professionals to improve project delivery processes. CSI members work tirelessly to effectively communicate the designers'' vision, the material producers' solutions and the constructors' techniques to create outstanding facilities that meet facility owners' objectives. For more information visit: http://www.csiresources.org/home.
Media Contact
Matthew Switzer, CSI, +1 (312) 504-4697, mswitzer@csinet.org
SOURCE CSI