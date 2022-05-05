Digital Marketing firm, Consult PR Wins the Horizon Interactive Bronze Video Award in the nonprofit category.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Marketing firm, Consult PR Wins the Horizon Interactive Bronze Video Award in the nonprofit category with Charlotte, NC-based client, RAM Pavement. The video, "Together We Can: RAM Pavement Takes Action In The Fight Against Cancer," features the company's support for local nonprofit organizations.
The Horizon Interactive Awards has become one of the most prestigious awards in the field of interactive, web design and creative media, receiving thousands of entries from all over the world. The competition recognizes, promotes and awards the best web sites and web site design, interactive, videos, online advertising, print media and mobile applications.
Consult PR has four main verticals: software, phone apps, websites and digital marketing. The above award falls within the company's public relations service offerings. For additional information, contact Consult PR.
