WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida-based digital marketing firm, Consult PR, with clients around the globe, wins the Horizon Interactive Silver Website Award in the Real Estate category with Scoop USA, a client based in Honolulu, Hawaii. Scoop USA, Hawaii's Business & Commercial Real Estate Investment Site, lists developments and business opportunities in the state. The website helps match developers representing real-estate opportunities with thousands of interested Japanese tenants, buyers and investors.
Horizon Interactive Awards have become one of the most prestigious awards in the field of interactive, web design and creative media, receiving thousands of entries from all over the world. The competition recognizes, promotes and awards the best web sites and web site design, interactive, videos, online advertising, print media and mobile applications.
Consult PR has four main verticals: software, phone apps, websites and digital marketing. The above award falls within the company's website design service offering. For additional information, contact Consult PR.
