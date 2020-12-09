WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Family Voices and Public Citizen and other consumer advocacy groups will issue a warning to holiday shoppers about Amazon's alleged pattern of selling dangerous and fake products, according to numerous reports and customer reviews.
WHEN: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 11 a.m. ET
WHERE: The virtual conference will take place virtually here.
WHO:
- Lauren Windsor, Executive Director, American Family Voices
- Lori Wallach, Director, Public Citizen
- Todd Larsen, Executive Co-Director for Consumer & Corporate Engagement, Green America