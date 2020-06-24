Consumer hold times evaporate as LivePerson sees massive shift from phones to messaging in the COVID era

Data indicates consumers are turning to messaging to engage with brands: volume on LivePerson's conversational platform jumps approximately 40% from pre-COVID era HSBC, Optus, GM Financial, David's Bridal, Zurich Switzerland, and more launch new messaging channels, accelerate remote work, and enable social distancing through LivePerson's AI-powered solutions