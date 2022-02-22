SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to recent research by Rio SEO, the leading provider of an all-in-one local marketing platform proven to increase online visibility, last month's national consumer search behavior revealed a significant year-over-year increase in search trends for the hotel, restaurant, and retail industries.
Hotels saw a 34% increase in total Google Business Profile searches, 44% increase in website conversions, and 62% increase in clicks for directions YoY. Additionally, retailers saw an 8% increase in total searches, an 18% increase in website conversions, and a 15% increase in clicks for directions.
According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, hotel occupancy rates across the country are expected to hit 63.4% this year, up from 57.6% in 2021, reinforcing Rio SEO's findings. AirDNA data also shows a 35% increase in short-term rental nights booked in the United States in January 2022, and a 12% increase globally, emphasizing the increase in consumer mobility in 2022.
Service businesses, sit-down restaurants, quick-service restaurants, retail, hotel, and healthcare organizations collectively saw YoY increases in local search behavior:
- 30% average increase in total views
- 24% average increase in total searches
- 21% average increase in clicks for directions
"This month's data shows a clear continuation of the economic recovery trend since the start of the pandemic. Consumers are becoming more confident in travel, hotel stays, and in-person dining," said Ryan Weber, director of client success, Rio SEO. "We see a substantial increase in consumer mobility with clicks for driving directions increasing across the board, further alluding to comfort with in-person interactions. Restaurants, hotels, and retail businesses must be prepared for the influx of in-person customers in 2022."
Additionally, Rio SEO reviewed MoM trends, however, searches increased for apartments and multi-family dwelling listings:
- 18% increase in total views
- 44% increase in total clicks
- 58% increase in clicks to call and clicks to website
"It is encouraging to see hotel and travel recovery happening in 2022. There is also a notable shift in restaurant engagement leading into 2022, customers are moving to more in-person dining rather than take-out or delivery," added Weber. "We anticipate 2022 trends to be more aligned with 2019, to include more travel, indoor dining, and interacting with friends and family in public spaces."
