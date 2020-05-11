BOSTON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more employees headed back to work in the coming weeks, healthcare analysts are predicting a surge in pent-up demand for elective surgeries postponed due to COVID-19. To provide real-world guidance on how to manage the demand, and ensure employees receive optimal care, ConsumerMedical is hosting a complimentary webinar, "Managing the surge and costs of post-pandemic elective surgeries," Thursday, May 14th, from 2 - 3 p.m. ET.
The webinar will be led by David Hines, CEO & Founder of ConsumerMedical, a leading clinical advocacy and decision support company and the head of Benefits for one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. ConsumerMedical offers a proprietary Surgery Decision Support™ program that can inform and guide employees on treatment options and help manage the anticipated surge in demand for elective and delayed surgeries.
"Today's unprecedented healthcare environment and ongoing uncertainty as to what will happen post COVID-19 is challenging employers and employees like never before," said Hines. "Business leaders know that in order to survive, benefits planning needs to focus on programs that deliver real ROI to help their bottom line while improving access and quality of care."
The webinar comes at a crucial time for large employers as analysts are predicting that healthcare costs could jump by as much as seven percent.1 Additionally, the average employer can expect 2.14 percent of their population to undergo elective surgeries in a given year. For an employer with 10,000 employees that translates to a little more than 200 workers who will undergo surgeries like hip, knee, or lower back. The cost of those procedures will vary based on a number of factors and it's likely the average costs will increase due to the delays in treatment.
Hines will highlight results from the SDS program ConsumerMedical developed in 2019 and share steps other employers can take to achieve similar outcomes. The company's results included a 4:1 ROI, a 92 percent improvement in quality due to adherence to best practices, and a 97 percent employee satisfaction rate.2
About ConsumerMedical
ConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company serving over four million individuals through some of the nation's largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for more than 24 years. As a Medical Ally, ConsumerMedical guides participants throughout their healthcare journey with compassionate, high-touch support and deep clinical expertise. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions including Medical Decision Support®, Surgery Decision Support®, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the healthcare system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical's results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries. www.consumermedical.com
1U.S. employers face significant health care benefit cost increases from COVID-19, Willis Towers Watson analysis finds, March 26, 2020.
22016 Honeywell White Paper – available at https://consumermedical.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/HoneywellWhitePaper.pdf