BOSTON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsumerMedical® today announced a COVID-19 Support Center designed to educate and help clients and the general public better cope with the ongoing uncertainty and stress related to COVID-19. The free site features curated resources from leading organizations, videos, tips and proprietary programs developed by company clinicians. The campaign theme is "Stay Healthy. Stay Safe. Stay Strong."
ConsumerMedical is one of the nation's leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion companies. The organization works closely with physicians at leading academic medical centers in the country to ensure access to timely COVID-19 resources and guidance.
One of the latest critical services offered by the company is to support their clients' four-million-plus employees and members, as well as the general public, by acting as a primary central source of accurate and up-to-date COVID-19 information.
The Support Center's resources and services will be available through two separate sites created specifically for employees and members of ConsumerMedical's clients and the general public. The sites will include:
- Dedicated landing page for clients available at https://consumermedical.com/COVID19/ with resources for ConsumerMedical clients
- Site created for the public found at https://consumermedical.com/publiccovid19/
- Video series highlighting symptom checking, coping, and tips on how to talk to children.
- A free webinar series and recordings featuring a live Q & A with ConsumerMedical physicians every Wednesday through April and available on- demand following their broadcast.
- A curated library of COVID-19 resources, featuring Evidence-Based Modules with information from the Mayo Clinic, the CDC, SAMHSA, and more.
"The situation we find ourselves in battling Coronavirus is unprecedented," said David Hines, CEO and Founder. "The flow of information – and misinformation – can be overwhelming. Our COVID-19 Support Center is designed to provide individuals with accurate and up-to-date information along with personalized support on the virus when they need it. We also want to make this information available free of charge to the public to help other people during this difficult time."
During the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, employees and members can continue to contact ConsumerMedical nurse and clinical Allies for support with questions about chronic or more serious illnesses, billing and benefit issues, as well as insights into managing pain and other concerns related to postponements of elective surgeries. For more information visit www.consumermedical.com
About ConsumerMedical
ConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company serving over four million individuals through some of the nation's largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for more than 24 years. As a Medical Ally, ConsumerMedical guides participants throughout their healthcare journey with compassionate, high-touch support and deep clinical expertise. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions including Medical Decision Support®, Surgery Decision Support®, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the healthcare system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical's results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries. www.consumermedical.com