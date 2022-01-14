MANHATTAN, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Vercruysse joins Consummate Technologies as an "Advisory Board Member". Mark is an accomplished financial services industry leader, having spent the last 35 years leading several global client facing organizations. Mark has served as Managing Director, and Head of Global Relationship Management at the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, the world's largest clearing and depository business. Mark was responsible for setting client strategy for all business lines which generated over $1.8 billion in annual revenue. He is currently the Founder and CEO of Newmark Focus Solutions, LLC which provides advisory services to financial services firms in the form of new business development strategy and product expertise.
