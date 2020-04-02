Research_and_Markets_Contactless_Payment.jpg

Contactless Payments Witnessing a Surge Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Contactless Limits Increased & Payment Fees Waived - ResearchAndMarkets.com

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has identified the contactless payment sector as one of the key sectors seeing a surge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts have found COVID-19 viruses to remain alive and infectious three days after being left on a surface - and if that surface is a keypad, it can be touched by thousands of other people in a day. For that reason, governments around the world are increasing the limits of contactless payments, changing the landscape of digital payments and security measures.

Food delivery companies like the UK's Deliveroo have switched to contactless payments to minimise risk to employees, and other firms are following suit. Also, complying with government advice, many banks have waived their contactless payment fees for the duration of the pandemic to meet hygiene regulations.

