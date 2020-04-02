DULLES, Va., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contegix, the leading provider of managed IT solutions and managed application solutions, today announced that it has named Mike Dunn as its new chief financial officer.
Dunn will be responsible for Contegix's financial strategy and planning, accounting and legal operations. With over 15 years of experience in the CFO role, he has been a facilitator of rapid growth within B2B technology companies focused on SaaS software, cloud services and consulting.
Prior to Contegix, Dunn was the CFO of systems integrator and managed hosting provider NeoSystems, LLC where he led the finance and accounting functions. Before NeoSystems, Dunn was the CFO of Siteworx, a digital marketing agency, which achieved 50% year over year growth over 10 years. Prior to that, Mike was the CFO of Recovery Point Systems, a managed services and hosting provider serving a mix of government and commercial enterprises.
"Mike's track record of success at technology firms and in the digital agency space make him the ideal leader to evolve our business operations," said Contegix CEO, Brad Hokamp. "Mike not only brings the financial management acumen, but also the strategic business knowledge to help us achieve our financial goals."
"I'm excited to join a team of executives who are passionate about delivering on our promise of superior customer service," said Dunn. "Contegix provides a critical service for IT teams and developers and is well positioned for growth in the coming years."
About Contegix
Contegix is your strategic advisor for digital applications that improve the customer experience. As a Managed Service Provider, we specialize in Content Management Systems (CMS) like Drupal and WordPress, the Atlassian toolset, DevOps tools, service desk and IT administration—all in the private or public cloud. Our solutions are FedRAMP, PCI DSS and HIPAA compliant, enabling us to support the most highly complex and secure environments. To learn more, visit www.Contegix.com.