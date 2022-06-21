Contemporary artist, Laurance Rassin exhibits during NFT.NYC Week in New York City. Laurance Rassin will showcase a collection of his artwork inspired by Andy Warhol along with his pop art NFTs.
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contemporary artist, Laurance Rassin exhibits during NFT.NYC Week in New York City. Laurance Rassin will showcase a collection of his artwork inspired by Andy Warhol along with his pop art NFTs.
During the private reception, guests will have the opportunity to view a live demo of silkscreening led by former Warhol studio assistant Ken Brooks.
"The metaverse allows traditional artists to break boundaries and make the finite in fact infinite," said artist, Laurance Rassin.
Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy drinks and alcohol-infused ice pops by FrutaPOP and have the chance to receive a paint brush from the Laurance Rassin signature paint brush collection, gifted by the artist.
The private reception will be held at 4W 43rd St. NY, NY.
ABOUT LAURANCE RASSIN
As a creative futurist, Laurance Rassin was the first contemporary artist to preside over the closing bell at NASDAQ. He is the artistic director and founder member of The New Blue Riders, a twenty-first century contemporary art movement. Laurance creates a sumptuous, color filled world, enveloping his audience in signature large-scale impasto oil paintings, bronze sculptures, ceramics, tapestries, and textiles. Through his work, he weaves an over-arching narrative with his original works of art, infusing humor to his whimsical characters and interior scenes allowing his fictional, almost cinematic stories, to unfold.
