Contemporary China and World – Knowledge Sharing Initiative launched

Contemporary China and World – Knowledge Sharing Initiative will pool resources of  the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies and its partners to provide knowledge products about China and create an online knowledge and resource sharing platform. On one hand, it makes official information more accessible for overseas scholars to do studies on China; on the other hand, it explores the value of research results and cultural products. The official website of this initiative will be launched soon.

