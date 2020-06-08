SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the leading Content Experience Platform, today announced the company was named a Gold Stevie® Award winner by the 18th Annual American Business Awards® in the Content Management Solution category. The Stevies judges are executives from all over the United States and they scored organizations on qualities such as innovation, integrity, effectiveness, creativity and growth. Judges specifically highlighted Contentstack's "best in class integrations" and the ability for business users to easily access "key capabilities and drive content delivery across different channels and devices."
Contentstack was also recognized by G2 Crowd as a "High Performer" and "Momentum Leader" in Web Content Management Software for Spring 2020. The company received honors for "Easiest to do Business With" and "Best Support -- Enterprise." In the Headless CMS category, Contentstack was named "High Performer" and "Easiest to do Business With." Overall, the company received highest marks for "Easiest Admin," "Easiest to Use," and "Best Usability." G2 Crowd includes more than 500,000 independent user reviews, and more than 1.5 million visitors each month to make business software buying decisions easier and more reliable.
Contentstack is the pioneering API-first enterprise SaaS platform at the intersection of content management and digital experiences. The first headless CMS to enable business and IT to easily collaborate, Contentstack removes silos between business units and enables organizations to provide unparalleled customer experiences. In the past year, Contentstack has tripled its business and announced $31.5 million in Series A funding led by Insight Partners. Contentstack's founder and CEO Neha Sampat was recently honored with a Tech Trailblazer Award.
"We are thrilled and humbled to receive these industry awards -- they are a gratifying validation of the hard work that our team puts in to build a best-in-class product and deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Sampat. "Our greatest measure of success is how we empower customers, who trust us with their content management needs. Contentstack has grown significantly over the past year and the team has continued to provide outstanding service to customers new and old."
Each year, the American Business Awards honor leading businesses and organizations for their excellence in a variety of industries. The winners are determined by the average scores of more than 230 professionals worldwide over a three-month judging process. Contentstack is also in the running for the People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products. Voting is now open to the general public until July 15, 2020.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About Contentstack
Contentstack™ combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack has been recognized as the leading innovator in the Dynamic Experience Management category. The Contentstack platform was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. It is the preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers. For more information, visit http://www.contentstack.com.
Media Contact:
Cathy Summers
Summers PR
cathy@summers-pr.com
415-483-0480