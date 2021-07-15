EDISON, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conti Federal Services, a leading government construction and engineering firm specializing in complex critical infrastructure, building modernization and environmental remediation projects, has secured two multiple award task order contracts (MATOC) with a $50M firm-fixed-price contract for FMS construction in North and South Israel. The contracts were won in a competitive bid.
Awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Europe, the contracts will provide real property repair and renovation, associated environmental work, force protection work and construction services in support of the Israel Ministry of Defense under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement with the United States Government. Each MATOC is a three-year base agreement with two one-year options, and task orders will range from $50,000 minimum to $15M maximum.
"We're honored that USACE continues to trust Conti Federal Services for critical facility construction and renovation work for the U.S. military," said Conti Federal Services CEO Peter Ceribelli. "These awards will allow us to extend our outstanding track record of service to USACE Europe and are a tribute to the great work that our Israel team has accomplished over the last 10 years."
Conti Federal has delivered many other military modernization projects, including several building systems projects for the Israel Ministry of Defense at its primary spaceport and one of the country's most technologically advanced bases, and a previous MATOC project in 2015 where the company was awarded eight task orders from USACE Europe, totaling $64.5M of work.
For details about Conti Federal's work with USACE and other government agencies globally, visit https://www.contifederal.com/projects.
About Conti Federal
Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back 115 years. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, on time and on budget. Conti Federal specializes in disaster preparedness and recovery, classified and secure construction, critical infrastructure and environmental remediation. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to their core values of safety, integrity, and compliance.
