SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC (Continental Mapping) was awarded a prime contract through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Coastal Geospatial Services Contract (CGSC) vehicle. The contract vehicle, managed by NOAA's Office for Coastal Management (OCM), enables government agencies to easily access a broad range of geospatial services for projects relating to coastal resource management. Terms of the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract include a $49 million ceiling and a five-year period of performance.
NOAA Contract - Eligible Services
The following geospatial services are eligible for projects related to coastal resource management:
- Lidar and Imagery Data Acquisition
- Thematic Mapping
- Survey Services
- Geospatial Services
- Geospatial Training
Continental Mapping's team supports coastal communities nationwide, including all coastal and Great Lakes states and island territorial jurisdictions. Continental Mapping will support NOAA's mission by integrating geospatial services and the geosciences to address global climate change, resiliency, coastal development, land-use change, coastal hazards and conservation, marine spatial planning, and water quality.
"We are proud to help coastal communities solve the difficult problems they face. Geospatial data and services are central to understanding challenges, mitigating risks, empowering communities, and being good stewards of some of the world's most precious resources." – Paul Braun, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing
Public Agencies and Communities Empowered to Remedy Coastal Issues
Through this contract, state, regional, and local governments can address regionally specific needs of their coastal communities with the help of modern geospatial services and solutions. The contract's scope supports coastal projects from littoral to wetland and benthic zones spanning across over 95,000 miles of coastline, which necessitates various geospatial data collection methodologies and types.
A critical component to addressing coastal issues is enabling community engagement by encouraging local input and empowering constituents. All deliverables produced through this contract will be made publicly available via NOAA's Digital Coast. Empowered with cutting edge 3D visualization technology, coastal communities can better understand and engage with geospatial data to make informed decisions.
Continental Mapping provides full capability and capacity with manned and autonomous data collection from earth, water, air, and space-based platforms. Geospatial data collection types include multi-platform lidar, imagery, hydrographic survey, and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) from small satellite constellations. Agencies and organizations can leverage geospatial services for map and data service development, data management, integration, modeling, and analysis, as well as cartographic production.
About Continental Mapping
Continental Mapping, GISinc, and TSG Solutions have merged to become the largest pure-play geospatial services and solutions firm in North America. Together they solve where, when, and what questions, geospatially. As an Esri Platinum Business Partner and Cityworks Platinum Partner, they deliver the data, applications, and enterprise systems that provide a decisive advantage. From safety and security to infrastructure and engineering, and anywhere in between, they bring over 30 years of experience guiding clients to achieve their mission by understanding their challenges, providing right fit solutions, while being their trusted partner along the way. Learn more at http://www.continentalmapping.com and http://www.gisinc.com.
