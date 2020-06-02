NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuity Software, a leading provider of IT and cyber resilience assurance solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) today announced that AvailabilityGuard NXG now provides continuous assurance for all five pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework including Operational Excellence, Security, Reliability, Performance Efficiency, and Cost Optimization.
The AWS Well-Architected Framework has been developed to help cloud architects build secure, high-performance, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for their applications. It also provides a consistent approach for AWS customers and APN Partners to evaluate architectures and implement designs that will scale over time. Continuity's AvailabilityGuard NXG helps customers ensure their environment is continuously compliant with the practices needed to achieve the five pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework, no matter the scale of their AWS usage.
AvailabilityGuard NXG automatically and proactively detects misconfigurations and risks in AWS environments across all layers including virtual machines, containers, networks, load balancers, databases, cloud storage, DNS, and more before they lead to a security breach, service disruption or outage and impact business. To identify these risks the solution accesses its proprietary knowledge base containing hundreds of rules covering the best practices needed to maintain the AWS Well-Architected Framework for each of the five pillars. A detailed description of problems detected and the recommended path for resolution are presented to the appropriate team so that they can take immediate remediation action.
"The aims of the AWS Well-Architected Framework are deeply rooted in Continuity's DNA," said Gil Hecht, CEO of Continuity Software. "Our strong relationship with AWS has led us to further support and benefit customers with an expanded assurance solution within the context of the AWS Well-Architected Framework."
About Continuity Software
Continuity Software helps the world's leading organizations, including 6 of the top 10 US banks, to achieve resilience in every type of IT environment. Our solutions proactively prevent outages and data-loss incidents on critical IT infrastructure. As a result, unplanned infrastructure outages are reduced by over 80%, and conﬁguration errors are resolved before they turn into costly service incidents. Our proven technology and methodology now encompass cyber-resilience and protect mission-critical data residing in vulnerable storage systems against cyber-attacks, prevent data loss, and ensure data recoverability.
