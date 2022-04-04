Continuum Health IT hires proven operational leader in healthcare IT as they continue their quest for excellence.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuum Health IT has hired Kelly Ostertag as VP of Operations. In her role, Kelly will lead the Ops team and drive excellence and efficiencies across every business unit.
Prior to joining Continuum Health IT, Kelly spent over 9 years at Centegra Health System where she served in progressive roles from Clinical Lead to Operations Manager, and most recently as Director, Operations for a healthcare IT consulting firm.
"We are excited to bring Kelly's client-side experience coupled with her reputation for building operational excellence in our industry to the team", said Darin Ryder, EVP Client Services, Continuum Health IT. "She will make an immediate impact both internally and for our clients."
