SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuum Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Continuum Real Estate, a firm that knows the Sonoma and Marin housing markets inside-out, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Continuum Real Estate was founded by Noel Flores, who has been a top producer for the past decade. Since 1999, Flores has represented a variety of clients and transactions, including move-ups, empty nesters, second and vacation homebuyers, luxury properties, and probate and trust sales. Continuum Real Estate focuses on the Sonoma and Marin real estate markets.
Partnering with Side will ensure Continuum Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Continuum Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Continuum Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side ensures that Continuum Real Estate can deliver uncompromised first-rate service," said Flores. "It provides the ultimate in marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services that today's real estate brands need to remain competitive, relevant, and adaptable."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Continuum Real Estate delivers a five-star experience that respects the luxury lifestyle of its sophisticated clientele. Every transaction feels effortless, balanced by the team's powerful oversight and the personal touches that define every step of the process. Continuum Real Estate doesn't just help clients buy and sell properties; it helps them build tremendous value. To learn more, visit continuumrealestate.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
