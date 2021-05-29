TAMPA, Fla., May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContinuumCloud, a software solutions provider for behavioral health organizations, is taking action to improve mental health. The company is hosting a virtual 5k this weekend to raise awareness for mental health as well as providing Mental Health First Aid training for their employees.
In recognition of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, ContinuumCloud is hosting a virtual 5k today, May 29. This Miles for Mental Health event is free and open to the public, with ContinuumCloud committing to donating $10 to Mental Health First Aid for every registrant. Mental Health First Aid is an organization that provides training courses to help individuals recognize and address early signs of mental health issues in their peers.
In addition to raising money through the virtual 5k, ContinuumCloud is also offering team members the opportunity to take a 4-hour training session through Mental Health First Aid to learn about mental health in the workplace. In the coming weeks, employees will be able to attend a training course and expand their knowledge of mental health now and into the future.
"As an organization dedicated to the human services industry, we strive to provide not only our tailored software solutions but also our support for their missions. Raising awareness and broadening our understanding of mental health across our workforce is just one small way to deliver on that commitment," said Mark Belles, CEO at ContinuumCloud. "We're excited to bring these opportunities to our team, their families, and our communities."
About ContinuumCloud
ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent, and an HR & Payroll system, powered by DATIS HR Cloud. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission.
Media Contact
MaryJane Craig, ContinuumCloud, +1 813-638-5075, mjcraig@continuumcloud.com
Kristen McPherson, ContinuumCloud, 877-386-1355, kmcpherson@continuumcloud.com
SOURCE ContinuumCloud