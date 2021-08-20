TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContinuumCloud has just released a new report on the state of technology at behavioral health and human services organizations. As the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for this industry, ContinuumCloud is committed to researching the unique operational challenges that these organizations face in order to provide tailored solutions. The results, which encompass responses from more than 350 human services leaders across the nation, reveal just how integral technology has become in shaping both the employee experience and the client experience.
The 2021 Work Tech Report explores how essential software systems, namely HCM (Human Capital Management) and EHR (Electronic Health Record) solutions, impact organizational outcomes. The report looks at key dimensions within the organization, including the employee experience, client experience, and the processes and operations that keep the organization running. Key findings from the report include:
- 72% of human services leaders identified employee engagement as a top area in need of improvement
- Only 50% of organizations feel confident in their ability to scale effectively to meet growing demand
- 87% of those who gave their technology a high rating also rated the employee and client experiences highly
Regarding these findings, Mark Belles, CEO at ContinuumCloud, said, "The importance of technology within behavioral health organizations has only grown over the years. And now, we're seeing very clearly just how impactful the right technology can be in contributing to organizational success. ContinuumCloud is committed to providing solutions intentionally designed to address specific industry needs to ensure behavioral health and human services organizations can provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission."
Discover more industry insights and key stats in the full 2021 Work Tech Report, provided complimentary to the industry by ContinuumCloud: https://continuumcloud.com/2021-work-tech-report/
