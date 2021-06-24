NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is set to grow by USD 64.44 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offer in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Almac Group Ltd., Apollo 5 GmbH, Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growing pharmaceutical industry, the increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs, and the support of CDMO in reducing operational and capital expenses will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Small Molecules
- Biologics
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43489
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Almac Group Ltd., Apollo 5 GmbH, Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market size
- Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market trends
- Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market industry analysis
The growing pharmaceutical industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat of infringement of intellectual property (IP) rights may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Alternative Finance Market- The alternative finance market is segmented by type (P2P lending, crowdfunding, and invoice trading) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Insurance Brokerage Market- The insurance brokerage market is segmented by type (non-life insurance and life insurance) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Almac Group Ltd.
- Apollo 5 GmbH
- Catalent Inc.
- FAMAR Health Care Services
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Recipharm AB
- Siegfried Holding AG
- The Lubrizol Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-outsourcing-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-cdmo-outsourcing-market17000-technavio-reports-301319108.html
SOURCE Technavio