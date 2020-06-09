INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contract Guardian, Inc., (CG) a healthcare contract management software solutions provider headquartered in Independence, OH brings visibility, stability and efficiency to health system contracts across 44 States and 8 countries.
During these unprecedented times, CG is reaching out to thank and support front line responders at hospitals and health systems across the country.
Since April, CG has been donating healthy snack care packages to front line healthcare professionals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through a donation program provided by U.S. Coffee of Hicksville, NY. CG delivered the care packages during the peak of the pandemic to hospital clients and to selected health systems across the country. The donations were a token of Contract Guardian's gratitude for the amazing dedication of healthcare workers keeping communities healthy and safe during these challenging times. For the period of April 1, 2020 through June 30th, 2020 – U.S Coffee will donate 10% of the purchase price of each "hospital care package" sold to Long Island Cares up to a maximum of $250,000.00.
In response to the donation, Michelle Lightning, Contract Analyst of CG's client Memorial Health in Savannah, GA said "What a thoughtful way to make us feel special during such a stressful time. Everyone is very appreciative of the gesture and have enjoyed receiving a 'pick-me-up'. We thank you for your support and being a part of our continued commitment to our core values – Commitment to the care and improvement of human life."
"The top priority during a pandemic is to ensure care and safety of patients and communities," says Contract Guardian Vice President Matt Paterini, PharmD. "We are very appreciative of health system support of CG over the past 15 years and the care packages are CG's way of saying thank you in return."
Contract Guardian, Inc. is committed to helping healthcare organizations get through this difficult time. The company has focused on serving the needs of the healthcare community since 2005 and will continue to support the successful operations of these incredible organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
