NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contract logistics market in the US share growth by the retail segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in government expenditure on logistics infrastructure and the growth of the e-commerce industry will drive the market growth through this segment. The contract logistics market in the US is set to grow by USD 9.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.98% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
The contract logistics market in us covers the following areas:
- Contract Logistics Market In US Sizing
- Contract Logistics Market In US Forecast
- Contract Logistics Market In US Analysis
Contract Logistics Market In US - Segmentation Analysis
The Contract Logistics Market in the US is segmented by End-user (Retail, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, and Others) and Type (Outsourcing and Insourcing). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the contract logistics market size in the US and actionable market insights on each segment.
Contract Logistics Market In US - Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving the contract logistics market growth in the US is the growth in the e-commerce market in the US. For instance, according to the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, in the third quarter of 2021, e-commerce sales increased 6.6% from the third quarter of 2020, while total retail sales increased 13.1% in the same period. With the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been an increase in the growth of the e-retail industry, which has created the demand for contract logistics service providers serving electronics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage industries. Big brands, such as Puma and Adidas, have many packages to be shipped per day. According to a recent survey by Accenture and GEODIS (of 200 large retail & consumer goods brands), vendors expect the shift to online sales on their websites. This shift is expected to remain even after the pandemic subsides and is anticipated to create opportunities for contract logistics vendors in the next five years.
However, the key challenge to the contract logistics market growth in the US is the increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance. Other factors such as limited workforces and reduced working time have further restrained the logistics activities. Domestic transportation services have also been affected by the pandemic-induced restrictions, as there has been an imbalance between incoming and outgoing freight in the restricted areas. Furthermore, contract logistics vendors have been facing complications due to changing norms in different states and countries, which resulted in delayed lead time. Such factors are expected to limit the growth of the market in focus in the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
The contract logistics market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market.
Contract Logistics Market In US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 9.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.63
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Hub Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Ryder System Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Insourcing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Burris Logistics
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- Deutsche Post AG
- FedEx Corp.
- Hub Group Inc.
- Kuehne Nagel International AG
- Ryder System Inc.
- Schenker AG
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
