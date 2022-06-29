Contractor Foreman announced today that it has been named a top Construction CRM software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.
FOREST CITY, N.C., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contractor Foreman announced today that it has been named a top Construction CRM software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.
"Visitors to Capterra know that they are seeing genuine reviews by real customers that they can trust. Knowing this allows contractors to make more informed decisions and reduce the time necessary to find a solution that meets their needs. We will continue to improve the CRM functionality of Contractor Foreman and exceed our customers expectations. We built Contractor Foreman to meet the needs of most contractors at a price that all contractors can afford," said Steven Gabbard, founder of Contractor Foreman.
Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the Construction CRM space that offer the most popular solutions. The Construction CRM Shortlist report is available at https://www.capterra.com/construction-crm-software/#shortlist.
Contractor Foreman continues to innovate and enhance the product by listening to the feedback from its customers and building the tools necessarily to help them better manage their project data. From estimates to time cards, and invoices to online payments, contractors of all technical abilities can use the system to satisfy their needs.
Founded in 2017 and located in North Carolina, Contractor Foreman helps construction contractors in more then 75 countries manage all aspects of their projects and business through the use of their easy to use website and app. For more information or to start a free trial, go to https://www.ContractorForeman.com
