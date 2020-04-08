NEW ORLEANS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levelset is offering a promotion that allows construction businesses to file a lien for $199 with a coupon code. This price will only be available for a limited time. Any contractor or construction business who needs to collect payment can enter promotional code COVID19 while ordering a mechanics lien through Levelset to get $150 off the lien price.
Coronavirus is impacting construction jobs across the United States. Projects are being delayed. Supplies are being pinched. People are getting sick. Cities are issuing "shelter in place" orders. Developers, lenders, governments, and property owners are crippled and not administering jobs. Contractors and suppliers must act quickly to protect themselves and their cash flow from the coronavirus fallout. This includes filing a mechanics lien as soon as possible.
"It's more important now than ever to make sure you're sending notices and filing liens on your jobs," instructs Jason Lambert, a leading construction attorney in Florida who advises general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. "This is the exact type of scenario where you might not get paid or a project may be significantly delayed through no fault of yours. When things ramp up again, those who secured their lien rights will be the first ones taken care of; those who do not, will get what's left."
Filing a lien is a statutory right that helps prevent unjust enrichment and protect a contractor's rights to receive the money that they've rightfully earned. Liens allow project participants to make a claim for payment against the project owner's property, instead of having to solely rely on breach of contract claims with their hiring party.
"Helping contractors get paid is why we exist," said Scott Wolfe, CEO of Levelset. "Making the lien filing process easy and affordable for everyone is just one of the ways we are helping construction businesses during these uncertain times."
Since 2008, Levelset has helped contractors file tens of thousands of liens across the country. The easy-to-use website adheres to all state statutes and filing requirements to ensure a lien is properly filed. Filing a lien with Levelset takes approximately five minutes, and a five-star support team is available during business hours to answer any questions or help you through the process. Other payment documents, such as preliminary notices, lien waivers, and notices of intent to lien, are also available for free through Levelset during this pandemic.
Visit Levelset's website to learn more about filing a lien at this discounted price.
Levelset's mission is to empower contractors to always get what they earn. Levelset's products help millions in the construction industry each year to make payment paperwork and compliance easier, get cash faster, monitor the risk on jobs and contractors, and better understand payment processes and rules. The results are faster payments, access to capital, and fewer surprises. Backed by investors like Horizons Ventures, S3 Ventures, Altos Ventures, Operating Venture Capital, and Brick & Mortar Ventures, Levelset is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Cairo, Egypt, and has over 200 employees. Learn more at www.levelset.com.