LONDON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContractPodAi®, the award-winning legal tech company and leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, today announced its partnership with Qualitas Consulting Group, a leading full-service consulting organization providing technical and functional expertise for business process, contract lifecycle management, and enterprise legal solutions.
Qualitas will empower ContractPodAi to further the deployment and services capabilities of its powerful legal platform in North America. Qualitas offers ContractPodAi customers access to its fully enabled deployment and process partner. Qualitas brings its immense experience base in information technology, legal department operations, enterprise legal department software solutions, and management consulting.
"We are pleased to partner with Qualitas Consulting Group," said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and co-founder of ContractPodAi. "We look forward to introducing our award-winning legal tech solution, our new ContractPodAi Cloud 'one legal platform' solution, to their clients, helping digitally transform their legal departments to increase efficiency while reducing risk."
ContractPodAi Cloud is one legal platform that streamlines and simplifies in-house legal processes, from the simplest to the most complex. Well-established as the leader in end-to-end contract lifecycle management, ContractPodAi harnesses the unrivalled Ai power of IBM Watson and Microsoft Azure for leading corporations around the world. The platform's robust, intuitive, and easy-to-use capabilities have been extended to handle the entire, end-to-end legal lifecycle – any use-case, any document type, any scenario.
"As a full-service consulting firm, it is incredibly important to partner with technology providers that can truly empower our client's ability to transform and become more efficient," said Lauryn Haake, President of Qualitas Consulting Group. "ContractPodAi fits our technology offerings perfectly as we believe this unique solution can help deliver top quality results for our clients."
To learn more about how ContractPodAi is using artificial intelligence to power the contract lifecycle management process globally, visit ContractPodAi.com.
About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi®)
ContractPodAi Cloud is the one legal platform that streamlines and simplifies all your in-house legal processes, from the simplest to the most complex. Well-established as the leader in end-to-end contract lifecycle management, ContractPodAi harnesses the unrivaled Ai power of IBM Watson and Microsoft Azure for leading corporations around the world. Now, the platform's robust, intuitive, and easy-to-use capabilities have been extended to handle the entire, end-to-end legal lifecycle – any use-case, any document type, any scenario.
ContractPodAi Cloud amplifies your business's readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including IBM, Microsoft, DocuSign, and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Chicago, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com.
About Qualitas
Qualitas Consulting Group, LLC is a woman-owned full-service consulting firm dedicated to quality results for our clients. We focus on business process, contract lifecycle management and enterprise legal solutions, providing both functional and technical expertise to help our clients achieve long-lasting success.
Media Contact
Sara Zammit, ContractPodAi, +1 (647)-405-3197, sara.zammit@contractpodai.com
SOURCE ContractPodAi