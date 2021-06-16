SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContractWorks has earned a reputation for being the contract management software that's easy to use, quick to implement, and backed by an industry-leading support team. The latest software review site awards and reports show that ContractWorks' value proposition continues to resonate with customers.
ContractWorks is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by Gartner Digital Markets, G2, and Crozdesk for receiving top customer satisfaction scores in the most recent evaluation period.
Gartner Digital Markets is comprised of three of the top B2B software search sites - Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. Gartner's bi-annual Competitive Comparison reports show how a particular solution is rated against its competitors across a variety of categories, including functionality, ease of use, value for the money, and others. The Competitive Comparison reports published on April 1, 2021 show that ContractWorks is still leading the way in the Contract Management category. ContractWorks scored a 99 overall, including perfect scores of 100 in both the Ease of Use and Customer Support categories.
ContractWorks was also featured in the April 2021 FrontRunners Contract Management Software report from Gartner, awarded to products that earn the top user ratings.
In the April Contract Management Software Report from GetApp, ContractWorks was named a Category Leader with an overall score of 96, including perfect scores in both the Ease of Use and Customer Support categories.
G2 publishes quarterly reports that highlight the top solutions across a variety of software categories. In their recent Spring 2021 reports, ContractWorks was recognized as one of the best contract management software solutions across the Small Business, Mid Market, Enterprise, and Overall categories, primarily due to high marks for Fast Implementation and Setup, Ease of Use, and leading Customer Support. ContractWorks also received several G2 badges in multiple categories, including High Performer, Easiest Setup, and Users Most Likely to Recommend.
Crozdesk compares thousands of software solutions across more than 280 categories - including contract management software - and helps buyers find the product that meets their needs. They release an annual Top 20 Document Management Software list based on their Crozscore ranking algorithm, which includes both Legal Document Management Software and general solutions. ContractWorks was once again featured as a Product Leader, with a 97% user satisfaction score.
ContractWorks also earned Crozdesk badges this year for being a Quality Choice product, for being a Trusted Vendor, and for having the Happiest Users, given to providers with an average user rating of at least 4.5 out of 5.
"Providing an excellent customer experience is the number one priority for the ContractWorks team. From the initial conversations with our sales team, to the onboarding and implementation process for new users, to the ongoing support and service available around the clock, we have intentionally designed an experience that ensures our customers are always equipped with the resources they need to effectively manage their agreements. We take great pride in the level of service we provide, and we're happy to see that reflected in the latest customer satisfaction scores." - ContractWorks CEO Will Reynolds
About ContractWorks
ContractWorks is the fast and affordable way to organize, monitor, and report on your contracts from anywhere. Known for its simplicity, quick implementation time, and highly-rated customer support team, ContractWorks was created so businesses of all sizes can do more with their contracts using fewer people, less time, and a smaller budget.
ContractWorks is a product of SecureDocs, Inc., whose mission is to create simple, smart document management solutions to accelerate business and minimize risk. SecureDocs, Inc. is located in Santa Barbara, California, and was founded by the team behind well-known software products including GoToMeeting, GoToMyPC, AppFolio, and RightScale. For more information about ContractWorks, visit https://www.contractworks.com.
