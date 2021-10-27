AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patti Engineering, Inc., a leader in control systems integration, today announced it has passed an intensive audit to successfully renew the company's Control Systems Integrators Association (CSIA) Certification for a seventh consecutive time as required every three years.
"Congratulations to Patti Engineering on once again meeting the high standards required for system integrators to successfully achieve CSIA re-certification," said Jose M. Rivera, CEO of the CSIA. "This is a testament to the dedication and commitment Patti Engineering places on prioritizing continuous improvement. We commend the entire team for this important accomplishment. By supporting the CSIA Certification program Patti Engineering is not only advancing their company, they are also elevating the playing field for the entire control systems integration community."
The Control System Integrators Association is a global organization dedicated to helping its control system integration member companies implement best practices in order to provide a healthy, low-risk channel for the application of automation technology to their clients. The "Certified Member" distinction indicates a company has met stringent performance standards. An intensive audit process is conducted by an independent third-party consulting firm measuring criteria in general management, financial management, project management, quality management, technical management, human resources, and business development.
"We are proud to have passed our seventh consecutive certification in this elite program which has raised the professionalism bar in our industry and provides additional assurance to our customers that we are committed to continuous improvement, exceptional project delivery, and complete customer satisfaction," said Sam Hoff, CEO of Patti Engineering.
CSIA Certified control system integrators are financially healthy companies capable of completing projects in a professional and technically sound manner. The comprehensive CSIA Certification ultimately provides benefits to end-users of automation technology by ensuring a high level of quality, performance and long-term support. Of the 300 guidelines in the CSIA Best Practices & Benchmarks manual, a company must pass 79 audit criteria to become CSIA Certified. To maintain certification, companies must successfully pass an audit every three years.
About Patti Engineering, Inc.
Patti Engineering, Inc. is a CSIA Certified control systems integration company offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. Patti Engineering's technical expertise in electrical control and information systems provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build, upgrade/retrofit and asset/energy management projects. Industrial automation, production intelligence and shop floor IT solutions services include: project management, electrical engineering, hardware design, hardware procurement, software development, installation, calibration, start-up testing, verification, documentation, training and warranty support. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in the Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. For more information, visit http://www.pattiengineering.com.
