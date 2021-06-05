AUBURN HILLS, Mich. and AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patti Engineering, Inc., a leading control system integration company based in Auburn Hills, Michigan with offices in Texas and Indiana, announced today marks the company's 30-year anniversary. Founded on June 3, 1991 by CEO Sam Hoff, Patti Engineering was named for Sam's wife Patti, who joined the company soon after its inception and currently serves as CFO.
"For the past 30 years, our philosophy has been to run our company with the utmost level of integrity," said Sam Hoff, "I am thrilled we have been able to achieve this milestone and stay true to this vision for our company. We are grateful to our loyal employees, clients, and partners for their support throughout the past three decades and ahead into the future."
In addition to Sam and Patti Hoff, the Patti Engineering team includes key executive Dave Foster, Vice President of Engineering who joined Patti Engineering in 1995, and 30 additional employees, including engineers, technicians and other staff members.
"Patti Engineering has been a partner of ours for many years. We have found them to be responsive, capable, and consistent," said a director at an automotive client. "They bring us forward-thinking proposals for technology implementation. We have had very few bumps in the road in the technical services provided by Patti Engineering, and where issues have arisen, Patti Engineering has stood behind their work and applied resources to bring a successful conclusion to the project. Over the years, we've partnered with them on many projects and have had a track record of success and good communications."
"Congratulations to Sam, his wife Patti, and the entire Patti Engineering team; celebrating 30 years in business is an incredible accomplishment," said Ancor Executive Director David Bartkowiak. Ancor, a leading Tier 1 Automotive supplier of data management and VIN-specific label solutions has been a Patti Engineering client since 2005. "Our first project was the design and build of a complex high-volume sorter inserter for our automotive labeling division. Through the years, Patti Engineering has provided consistent, reliable service and has supported us on a couple of upgrades to extend the machine and add functionality. Currently, we are in the midst of a major control system upgrade. I've talked to a number of engineering firms over the years and what has stood out for me from the start is the personal interest Patti Engineering's team takes in my company's success. Patti Engineering is not just a vendor, they are a trusted partner."
Patti Engineering has a proven track record of delivering successful results across a range of industries. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company Control Engineering Magazine's '2013 System Integrator of the Year', and placement in the Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. Patti Engineering is a six-time CSIA Certified control system integrator and a recognized partner to many automation technology companies. Patti Engineering is a partner to many world-class automation technology companies including Siemens, Mitsubishi, FANUC, Ignition, ifm, and B&R Automation.
About Patti Engineering, Inc.
Patti Engineering, Inc. is a CSIA-certified control systems integration company offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. Patti Engineering's technical expertise in electrical control and information systems provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build, upgrade/retrofit and asset/energy management projects. Industrial automation, production intelligence, and shop floor IT solutions services include: project management, electrical engineering, hardware design, hardware procurement, software development, installation, calibration, start-up testing, verification, documentation, training, and warranty support. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
