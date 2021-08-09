FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ControlCase, a leading provider of IT Security Certifications and Continuous Compliance Services announced their latest achievement – CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO). This achievement allows ControlCase to assist defense contractors to meet the Department of Defense's (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). In order to achieve CMMC RPO status, ControlCase successfully completed an assessment provided by CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) – the independent organization authorized to operationalize CMMC in accordance with the US Department of Defense requirements.
CMMC was released by the US Department of Defense (DoD) and became effective November 30th, 2020. It is a unifying standard for the implementation of Cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). CMMC aims to standardize and improve Cybersecurity practices within the DIB ecosystem and ensure that DIB companies implement appropriate Cybersecurity practices and processes to protect Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within their unclassified networks.
"ControlCase has always been dedicated to helping organizations build and implement repeatable Cybersecurity programs that address various security regulations," said Mike Jenner, CEO at ControlCase.
"Our technology driven methodology and extensive experience with other federal regulations such as FedRAMP, StateRAMP, FISMA and NIST 800-53 will position us as the leaders in helping defense contractors comply with CMMC. We are excited to partner with defense contractors who truly care about Cybersecurity and implementing processes that protect data within their networks."
There are many benefits for an organization to achieve CMMC compliance. This includes a reduction of risk against specific cyber threats through implementation of Cybersecurity standards, best practices, controls, and processes across several maturity levels that range from basic cyber hygiene to advanced. Additionally, CMMC compliance will increase trust and brand value which can really contribute to the organization's bottom line.
ControlCase's methodology prepares organizations for CMMC assessment which must be completed by an Authorized and Accredited CMMC Third Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAO). The process includes a thorough review of the organization's ecosystem to identify data attributes for Federal Contract Information and Controlled Unclassified Information. Delivered through smart technology, the service then methodologically evaluates the processes and practices for the services provided to DoD to determine CMMC maturity and target architecture for improvement.
About ControlCase
ControlCase is a global provider of certification, cyber security and continuous compliance services. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are simplified, cost effective and comprehensive in both on premise and cloud environments. ControlCase offers certifications and a broad spectrum of cyber security services that meet the needs of companies required to certify to PCI DSS, HITRUST, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, PCI TSP, PA DSS, CSA STAR, HIPAA, GDPR, SWIFT and FedRAMP.
